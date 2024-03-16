516 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

