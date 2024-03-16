5,396 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MET stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

