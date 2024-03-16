564 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

