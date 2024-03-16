6,145 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -32.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

