989 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $249.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

