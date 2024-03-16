AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $63,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

