Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,908 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.50% of Air Lease worth $65,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,447 shares of company stock worth $3,174,655. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE AL opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

