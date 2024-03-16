Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.61 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

