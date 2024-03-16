American Century Companies Inc. Has $65.57 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499,060 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.27% of Cytokinetics worth $65,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $470,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $1,323,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,387 shares of company stock worth $10,771,950. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

