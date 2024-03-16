American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,611 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.30% of Atkore worth $72,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $42,940,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,670,000 after purchasing an additional 360,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,174,000.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $179.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

