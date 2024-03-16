American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,364,184 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,127,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,364,184 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Amazon.com worth $3,321,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 28,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $95.61 and a one year high of $180.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

