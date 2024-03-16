American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 932,570 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,687,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Infosys worth $63,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $19.23 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

