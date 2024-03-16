American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %
American Electric Power stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
