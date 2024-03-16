Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $419.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.23 and a 52-week high of $421.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

