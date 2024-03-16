AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

