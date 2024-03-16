AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AME opened at $181.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

