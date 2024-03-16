Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,415 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

