Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,730 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

