Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after acquiring an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 25.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $8,440,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

