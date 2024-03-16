Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.31 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

