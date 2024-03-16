Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after buying an additional 731,959 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

