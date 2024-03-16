Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,372 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 53.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $177.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

