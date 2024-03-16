Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,047 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,047 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Get Shell alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.1 %

SHEL stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.