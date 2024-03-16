Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $279,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

