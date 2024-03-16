Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.