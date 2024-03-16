Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $371,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.