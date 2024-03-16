Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,127,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.