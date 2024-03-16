Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $494,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $160,816,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $127.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

