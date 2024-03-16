Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $87.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

