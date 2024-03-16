Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.