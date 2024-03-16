Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.72. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $234.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

