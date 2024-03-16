Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

