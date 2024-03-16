Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

