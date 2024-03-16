Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $42.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,612,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,428,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

