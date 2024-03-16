Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,630 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

