Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $484,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

