Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QDPL. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

