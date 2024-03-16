Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $511,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

