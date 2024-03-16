Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $6,675,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,336,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

