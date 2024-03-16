Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $315.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 876.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

