Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $295.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.78 and a 200-day moving average of $265.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $299.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. UBS Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

