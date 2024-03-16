Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 134.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,613 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 90.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

