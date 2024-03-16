Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Chelsea Counsel Co.’s Largest Position

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 10.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.34. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.64 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

