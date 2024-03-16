Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.64 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.