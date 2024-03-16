Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 154.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.64 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

