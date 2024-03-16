Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 634.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $289,768,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.34. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.64 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

