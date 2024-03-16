Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.64 and a one year high of $199.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
