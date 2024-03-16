Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,979 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $540,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.64 and a one year high of $199.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.