Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,719. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

NYSE:ANET opened at $277.73 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

