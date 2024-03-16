ASB Consultores LLC Has $812,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 84,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7,745.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 298,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,126,000 after acquiring an additional 170,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,627,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 117,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.61 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.